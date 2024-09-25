Christmas comes early to South Ribble as new festive store to open next week!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Christmas has come early to South Ribble as a new special festive store has announced it’s opening just next week!

It may only be September but Leyland Garden Centre says it is excited to announce its brand new Christmas store will be opening on October 5.

The store, which is part of the UK's largest family-run garden centre group, British Garden Centres, is kicking off its festivities with a new Christmas shop they say is sure to impress and attract visitors eager to embrace the holiday spirit.

Leyland Garden Centr is opening it's brand new Christmas store on October 5. | submit

What can you expect from the new Christmas store?

Customers can immerse themselves in the magic of Christmas by exploring the store, which is overflowing with a dazzling array of decorations to suit every taste, from classic reds, greens, and golds to modern winter themes of silver and white, nostalgic gingerbread and romantic pastel pinks.

Exclusive to British Garden Centres, the brand new Fern Christmas range will be launched at Leyland Garden Centre and has everything you need to transform your home and create unforgettable memories with your loved ones come December.

In addition to its extensive Christmas products, Leyland Garden Centre offers a diverse range of gifts, including toys, puzzles, games, homeware, and pet products, making it a one-stop shop for all your present needs. The store also specialises in gardening essentials, boasting a fantastic plant and sundries department for those winter gardens.

Is anything happening on it’s opening day?

For the opening on Saturday, all Family Card holders can enjoy 20% off their extensive range of Christmas decorations, lights, cards, artificial trees, and wrapping paper.

Will it be hosting any Christmas events?

Bookings are now open for various Christmas events, from festive feasts to magical encounters with Santa, take a look at the options below.

Christmas Dinner: Indulge in a delicious Christmas meal surrounded by the festive spirit of our team and store. Enjoy traditional favourites and seasonal delights at the garden centre with loved ones.

Breakfast with Santa: Treat the family to a magical morning filled with fun, games and tasty treats, culminating in a special visit from Santa Claus.

Afternoon Tea with Santa: Enjoy a delightful afternoon tea while Santa makes a surprise appearance to spread some holiday cheer.

Mrs Claus and Baby: Bring your little one along for a heartwarming experience filled with holiday magic.

Leyland Garden Centre is located at 338 Southport Rd, Leyland PR26 8LQ | Google

To book your place at any of these events, visit the British Garden Centres website to see what is happening in store: https://www.britishgardencentres.com/events/?location=leyland-garden-centre

British Garden Centres also asks attendees to tag them in their photos of these festive events with the hashtag #ChristmasMagic.

British Garden Centres (BGC) is the UK’s largest family-owned garden centre group with 65 centres around the country.

BGC was launched in 1987 with the opening of Woodthorpe Garden Centre by brothers Charles and Robert Stubbs and since 2018 it has expanded rapidly with the acquisition of 50 garden centres allowing it to grow from its heartland to the business it is now.

The group has a team of 2,700 colleagues working across the garden centres, restaurants, growing nurseries, distribution centres, Woodthorpe Leisure Park, and Woody’s Restaurant & Bar.