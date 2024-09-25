25 lovely pubs in Lancashire with real open fires for cosy autumn days

Nothing beats a proper pint and a roaring fire in autumn.
As the nights draw in, here are some of Lancashire’s cosiest boozers, in no particular order:
1. The Jolly Tars
Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 3NE | 4.3 out of 5 (2,850 Google reviews) | "Nice place, great food. Lovely open fire." | Google
2. The Twelve Tellers
Church Street, Preston, PR1 3BQ | 4 out of 5 (3,727 Google reviews) | "Nice large premises, with real fire and decent selection of ales and food." | Google
3. The Ship
Bunker Street, Freckleton, Preston, PR4 1HA | 4.5 out of 5 (1,156 Google reviews) | "Great atmosphere, fab food, great service and friendly staff." | Google
4. The White Bull
Main Street, Gisburn, Clitheroe, BB7 4HE | 4.4 out of 5 (619 Google reviews) | "Super nice atmosphere, roaring open fire and amazing food." | Google
