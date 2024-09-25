25 lovely pubs in Lancashire with real open fires for cosy autumn days

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Sep 2024, 14:31 BST

Warm your hands in front of crackling flames at these wonderfully cosy pubs in Lancashire.

Nothing beats a proper pint and a roaring fire in autumn.

As the nights draw in, here are some of Lancashire’s cosiest boozers, in no particular order:

1. The Jolly Tars

2. The Twelve Tellers

3. The Ship

4. The White Bull

