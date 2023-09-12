Former England Cricket captian Andrew 'Freddie Flintoff' was present at nets as he continued to work with the side after his surprise return to the fold last week.

Preston's cricketing legendy joined England’s practice session at the Kia Oval ahead of next month’s World Cup.

Fan favourite Flintoff had been out of the public eye since a serious car accident which took place last December during filming for Top Gear, but was encouraged to get involved by his friend and former team-mate Rob Key, who is managing director of men’s cricket at the England and Wales Cricket Board.

David Willey has been enthused by the presence of one of the country’s most beloved all-rounders, adding: “It’s been great, to have him with us is fantastic.

“He’s a legend of the game, I grew up watching him play and to have him here with us, just his presencFe and everything he’s done in the game, is fantastic.

“It’s quite surreal receiving compliments from Freddie. So just to be able to pick his brain and talk to him about the game and have him around the group is fantastic.”

Andrew Flintoff during the nets session at the Kia Oval, London. Picture date: Tuesday September 12, 2023.

Andrew Flintoff during the nets session at the Kia Oval, London. Picture date: Tuesday September 12, 2023.

England players during the nets session at the Kia Oval, London. Picture date: Tuesday September 12, 2023.