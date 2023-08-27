Clare Pizey will leave after seven years at BBC studios and having been editorial director of the show since March last year. The news has led to fears the future of the iconic BBC programme into doubt. A spokesperson told Metro.co.uk ‘Top Gear’s Editorial Director Clare Pizey is leaving BBC Studios after 7 years. With co-Executive Producer Alex Renton, Clare reinvented and reenergised the motoring entertainment show with the introduction of Paddy, Freddie and Chris – and she oversaw Top Gear’s hugely successful move to BBC One in 2020. We wish her the very best of luck with her next adventure’.

Her exit comes after former Lancashire cricket star Freddie, 45, was said to have been airlifted to hospital after being involved in an accident while filming the BBC show at a test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey last year. It was claimed that he had to wait for nearly an hour with agonising facial injuries.