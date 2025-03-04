A former adult care home could be converted into a day nursery for children, if plans are given the green light.

Swinton-based Irfan Adam has applied for the development at Dixon House, 17a Gorse Road, Blackburn, which is close to Wensley Fold Primary School.

The proposals are to provide care for up to 50 children between the ages of 0 and 5 in eight classrooms. Mr Adam’s agent told Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council: “Most children would be part time using the facility either in the mornings or afternoons, but it is estimated up to 15 may be full time. Up to 70 children would be part time using the facility either in the morning or afternoon.”

He added: “The nursery would primarily provide care facilities between 9am and 3.15pm but may be open for extended care 8am to 6pm weekdays. Children would arrive 8.45-9.15am or 12.45-1.15pm and leave 12.00-12.30pm or 3.00-3.30pm. With a capacity of 50 children, it is estimated there will be 10-14 teaching staff on site at any one time, 1 administration and two catering staff on a typical day.”

Acoustic barriers are proposed for the boundary of the rear garden, and an area of front garden is to be removed to allow for additional car parking.

Parking

There are plans for 11 staff parking bays and six pick-up/drop-off bays. The on-site car park would operate as a one-way system with a separate ingress and egress. Staff parking would be arranged along the northern and southern boundary, with pick-up/drop-off bays for parents in the centre of the car park.