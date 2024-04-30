Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Currently working as Spectrum’s Clinical Coder and Quality & Outcomes Framework Lead at HMP Preston, Nicky started her health care career as a nursing home carer, aged 18. Following her degree, she then worked for a nursing agency, where she began collating her stories after one horrible night shift.

‘I’m Just An HCA’ has been described as showing ‘what it’s really like to care day after day (or night after night) for older people who may have lost the use of their faculties, and who may treat you as their best friend or their greatest threat, and how you can make lifelong friends – as well as a few enemies – along the way.’

“I will always remember my first hospital shift which was on the ENT (ear nose, and throat) ward,” said Nicky. “I was both apprehensive and nervous entering the huge NHS hospital and finding my way down to the ward. It was certainly different from attending shifts in a residential or nursing home where they always have a car park where you don’t have to pay!

“Another payment out of the wages for so many healthcare staff,” she added. “Most NHS hospitals are vast places with pharmacies, canteens, hairdressers and shops, not to mention the hustle and bustle of umpteen different- looking staff members, visitors, and patients with the drips smoking at the entrance. I think this bit may never change, even with the introduction of E cigarettes and vapes.

“At every hospital up and down the country you will see at least one patient at the entrance, wearing a hospital gown, standing, leaning on their drip or sitting in their wheelchair smoking their fag like death warmed up!” said Nicky. “It’s just part of any busy hospital just as we expect to see ambulances at the entrance. I remember feeling confident about accepting this shift and being brave enough to give the hospital a try.

“As I walked in, I felt very proud to be wearing my HCA uniform and extra proud working in the big hospital of our town,” she added. “Everyone knows the main hospital in the towns where they grew up, It’s special and it means something to be part of the workforce. I felt part of a huge community of fabulous staff all albeit overworked. I will remember that feeling forever.”