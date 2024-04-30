And so, with that in mind, what better way to take a trip down memory lane properly than by checking out some of our best retro pictures of Preston life back in the day.
1. All the nice girls love a sailor and Lindsay Dean is no exception. And all the sailors aboard HMS Inskip, near Preston, have fallen for 19-year-old Lindsay, who comes from Whalley, as they voted her Miss HMS Inskip for 1988
2. Young horse riding enthusiasts trekked for more than four hours ro raise cash for the Wishing Well appeal for London's Great Ormond Street Hospital. Fourteen riders and six walkers set out in bitterly cold conditions from Berkley Farm Riding Stables, Shady Lane, Cuerden, near Preston. Their route included Cuerden Valley and a stop at the Ley Inn at Clayton-le-Woods, where regulars organised a collection
3. These rose queens were the pick of the bunch as far as a charity fund-raising effort was concerned. For the youngsters and their attendants from several Preston churches were treated to a special seat at the National Children's Homes Family Festival. They were invited to parade at a special variety show arranged by the charity organisation. They then settled down to watch the concert at Preston's Charter Theatre
4. Two old boys who attended the first day of Fulwood and Cadley School, Preston, 50 years ago, were invited back to celebrate its golden jubilee. Eric and Colin Maudsley lit the candles on the cake and thoroughly enjoyed themselves on their return to school. They are pictured here with current pupils at the "golden" party
