And so, while it can be incredible to think that the mid-1980s are now some 40 years in the past, it’s always nice to take a trip down memory lane to explore what Fulwood life looked like back then. And so, without further ado, check out some of our best archive pictures from those great days.
1. Three hundred staff and youngster from St Thomas More High School, St Vincents Road, Fulwood, turned up to class dressed in silly outfits and nobody batted an eyelid. And it was all in aid of ITV's Telethon appeal. The children paid 20p each to get out of school uniform, and it is hoped they will raise more than Â£200 for the appeal
2. Fat Sam's gang finally caught up with the slickest schoolboy in town, Bugsy Malone. But the "gunning down" of Bugsy was just part of the fun as youngsters at St Thomas More High School, Fulwood, look forward to their fothcoming play
3. Fulwood Leisure Centre
4. Storm damage to a property in Watling Street Road, Fulwood, Preston
