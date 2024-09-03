Preston, known for its textile and engineering industries, was beginning to see shifts as these traditional sectors faced decline. The town center remained a hub of activity, with bustling markets, local shops on Fishergate, and the iconic Preston bus station as a landmark of daily life.

Meanwhile, education and culture were gaining prominence, with the continued growth of the University of Central Lancashire.

Chorley, with its roots in agriculture and textiles, was also adapting to the times. The town’s community spirit was evident in its thriving local markets and the popularity of Astley Park, where families gathered for leisure. The 1990s saw the start of significant housing developments in Chorley, as the town expanded to accommodate a growing population.

Both towns were marked by a strong sense of community, with local sports clubs, schools, and social events playing central roles in daily life. The era was one of transition, with new opportunities emerging alongside the cherished traditions of the past.

In the following collection of archival images, we revisit Preston and Chorley in the early 1990s, capturing the everyday moments and changing landscapes of this dynamic period.

1 . Eager youngsters from all over Lancashire queued up outside the Opera House in Blackpool hoping to tap their way into the smash hit musical 42nd Street. Among the large contingent of Preston dancers were Melanie Cross, 16, of Victoria Parade, Ashton; Kerry Chandler, 16, of St Andrew's Avenue, Ashton; Dawn Holner, 14, of Dodney Drive, Lea; Sarah Morris, 17, of Beacon Grove, Fulwood; Ruth Abram, 13, of St Catherine's Drive, Fulwood; Vicky Buller, 13, of Margaret Road, Penwortham; and Katy Lansom, 13 of Garstang Road, Fulwood National World Photo Sales

2 . This group of students from Southlands High School in Clover Road, Chorley, are preparing for their visit to the Old Bailey, the most famous criminal court in London. The pupils are all studying GSCE Law and hope to get an inside view of the workings of the courthouse National World Photo Sales

3 . Industrious pupils at Chorley's Southlands High School have been showing off their talents at an industry day held at the Clover Road school. Pupils (from left), Linda Perryn, 15, Daron Pickstock, 15, and Nicola Smith, 14, with products they made during their industry project National World Photo Sales