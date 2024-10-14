On the market for offers in excess of £600,000 with Roberts & Co., this spectacular detached family home is the peak of modern living.

Located in the quiet area of Hoghton, this exquisite property has been expertly crafted, combining an abundance of space with slice contemporary touches and a functionality which works for the whole family.

Its standout feature is undoubtedly the stunning and immaculate open-plan fitted kitchen, which boasts all the latest tech and a stylish design, including a 4.5m central island unit, a breakfast bar, a warming drawer, a double fridge and double freezer, a wine cooler, and bi-fold doors leading outside.

Adjoining the kitchen is a spacious family room with a media wall, making it perfect for cosy nights in or casual entertaining, while the main living room itsel sits at the front of the home and is large, carpeted, and features an elegant fireplace with log-burner.

There’s also a study for any home workers, a downstairs WC, and underfloor heating throughout on the ground floor. The staircase to the first floor features a striking wood and glass balustrade, leading up to a landing bathed in natural light.

Upstairs, there are three huge double bedrooms and a large single, currently being used as a dressing room, while the family bathroom is all about its modern touches, from the walk-in shower cubicle and the freestanding bath to the sleek wall-mounted vanity sink and spa-like vibe.

Outside, the property offers generous parking to the front, well-maintained hedges, and electric gates operated using a fob as well as a garage and a side gate providing access to the rear of the house.

Speaking of eh back garden, the place is an oasis - the tastefully landscaped space boasts a lush lawn, elevated patio spaces, a stunning garden room, and a handy outdoor WC. The garden room itself is a stunning feature, designed with versatility and luxury with its own bar and entertainment hub.

This home’s a stunner and we’re confident you’ll be saying ‘when can I move in?!’ before long... Take a look around...