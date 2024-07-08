Welcome to your dream family home... glorious 4 bed detached Lostock Hall property for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 8th Jul 2024, 14:10 BST

As the estate agents say: ‘Welcome to your dream family home.’

This article contains affiliate links.

On the market for £335,000 with Purplebricks, this gorgeous 4-bed detached Lostock Hall family home truly is the complete package, featuring a modern facade, a spacious front garden, an open-plan layout, a fitted kitchen, large bedrooms, and a gorgeous private rear garden.

This home is a stunner from start to finish, so take a look around...

1. Brackenbury Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

Brackenbury Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. Brackenbury Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

Brackenbury Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. Brackenbury Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

Brackenbury Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. Brackenbury Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

Brackenbury Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

