This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for just £50,000 with Purplebricks for 50% ownership, this apartment represents a serious bargain of a property proposal.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
This first floor apartment in Grange out in eastern Preston is located in a quiet and convenient location, offering plenty of transport connections into the city but also promising its owner a sense of seclusion and tranquillity. Marketed at over-55s only, this property is not only being sold with no chain delay meaning that a quick sale process could be possible, but it also features a fitted kitchen, a spacious bathroom suite, a welcoming living room, and two large bedrooms.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
This place could represent a golden opportunity for one potential owner looking for a well-appointed, tidy, and cosy property.
Take a look around...
Still in the market for that perfect property? Let us help you! Here are a few other homes we’ve featured recently...
Luxury Leyland new build mansion with home office, cinema, games room, and lush garden on the market
Charming bargain 3-bed terraced Ashton-on-Ribble home ideal for families & first-time buyers for sale
I'm in love with this bespoke million-pound country mansion with underfloor heating & two apartments
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.