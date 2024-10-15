Ultimate bargain: Spacious & central 2-bed Preston home hits the market for astonishing price

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 15th Oct 2024, 11:50 BST

Here’s what’s on the market...

On the market for just £50,000 with Purplebricks for 50% ownership, this apartment represents a serious bargain of a property proposal.

This first floor apartment in Grange out in eastern Preston is located in a quiet and convenient location, offering plenty of transport connections into the city but also promising its owner a sense of seclusion and tranquillity. Marketed at over-55s only, this property is not only being sold with no chain delay meaning that a quick sale process could be possible, but it also features a fitted kitchen, a spacious bathroom suite, a welcoming living room, and two large bedrooms.

This place could represent a golden opportunity for one potential owner looking for a well-appointed, tidy, and cosy property.

Take a look around...

Glenview Court (Credit: Purplebricks)

Glenview Court (Credit: Purplebricks)

Glenview Court (Credit: Purplebricks)

Glenview Court (Credit: Purplebricks)

Glenview Court (Credit: Purplebricks)

Glenview Court (Credit: Purplebricks)

Glenview Court (Credit: Purplebricks)

Glenview Court (Credit: Purplebricks)

