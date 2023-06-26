Tudor-style 2 bed Preston home with private garden for sale for bargain price
This semi-detached property is an ideal investment for a first-time buyer.
By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 12:48 BST
On the market for a bargain £139,950 with Dewhurst Homes, this lovely two-bed Ribbleton home features double glazing throughout, gas central heating, spacious rooms including two double bedrooms, a good-sized rear garden, and ample parking for multiple cars. Take a look around...
