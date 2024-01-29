Dream 3 bed Leyland family home with detached garage, modern fitted kitchen, sun room & large garden for sale
On the market for £265,000 with Home Truths, this homely Leyland property features a spacious driveway, a detached garage, a large living room with gas fire, a modern fitted kitchen, a bright sun room, a downstairs toilet, attractive bedrooms, space for a home office, and gorgeous gardens. Take a look around...
