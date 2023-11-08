Tranquil and secluded 4 bed Preston countryside home with slick design and spacious private garden for sale
On the market for £425,000 with Yopa, this stunning 4 bed detached Barton home is all about tranquility, modernity, and style. Featuring a gorgeous design and spacious layout, this lovely family home would be perfect for a growing family. Take a look around...
