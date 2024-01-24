Charming 3 storey Longridge cottage with fitted kitchen and private garden on the market for bargain price
On the market for £159,950 with Holdens, this glorious little one-bed, three-storey Longridge cottage is an ideal first home, featuring cosy and welcoming living areas, a lovely fitted kitchen, a charmingly idiosyncratic layout, and a spacious private paved garden space. Take a look around...
Also on the market locally…
Stunning 5 bed detached Preston family home with modern open plan design and massive garden up for sale
Luxury 5 bed detached Hutton mansion with supreme interior design and magnificent garden up for sale
Spacious uber cool retro 5 bed detached Preston home with quirky modern design and huge garden up for sale