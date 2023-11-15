News you can trust since 1886
Half a million pound detached 4 bed Broughton mansion on tranquil cul de sac with huge garden on the market

What a stunner of a home.
By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Sep 2023, 11:45 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 09:50 GMT

On the market for £500,000 with Fine & Country, this spectacular four-bed detached Broughton home is a veritable mansion, featuring a lovely cul-de-sac location, a bespoke fitted kitchen, spacious bedrooms, a double garage, and wonderful gardens. Take a look around...

3 Victoria Court, Woodplumpton Lane, Broughton, Preston (Credit: Fine & Country)

1. 3 Victoria Court, Woodplumpton Lane, Broughton, Preston (Credit: Fine & Country)

3 Victoria Court, Woodplumpton Lane, Broughton, Preston (Credit: Fine & Country) Photo: 3 Victoria Court, Woodplumpton Lane, Broughton, Preston (Credit: Fine & Country)

3 Victoria Court, Woodplumpton Lane, Broughton, Preston (Credit: Fine & Country)

2. 3 Victoria Court, Woodplumpton Lane, Broughton, Preston (Credit: Fine & Country)

3 Victoria Court, Woodplumpton Lane, Broughton, Preston (Credit: Fine & Country) Photo: 3 Victoria Court, Woodplumpton Lane, Broughton, Preston (Credit: Fine & Country)

3 Victoria Court, Woodplumpton Lane, Broughton, Preston (Credit: Fine & Country)

3. 3 Victoria Court, Woodplumpton Lane, Broughton, Preston (Credit: Fine & Country)

3 Victoria Court, Woodplumpton Lane, Broughton, Preston (Credit: Fine & Country) Photo: 3 Victoria Court, Woodplumpton Lane, Broughton, Preston (Credit: Fine & Country)

3 Victoria Court, Woodplumpton Lane, Broughton, Preston (Credit: Fine & Country)

4. 3 Victoria Court, Woodplumpton Lane, Broughton, Preston (Credit: Fine & Country)

3 Victoria Court, Woodplumpton Lane, Broughton, Preston (Credit: Fine & Country) Photo: 3 Victoria Court, Woodplumpton Lane, Broughton, Preston (Credit: Fine & Country)

