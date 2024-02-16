On the market for £625,000 with Unique Estate Agency, this gorgeous bucolic four-bed detached Kirkham home dates back to the 1960s but is the peak of modern living, featuring electric gates and a sweeping driveway, a huge and spacious interior, and mature tiered landscaped gardens with a pergola and a pizza oven. Take a look around...
Classic 2 bed 19th century 3 storey Whittle le Woods cottage with beams, fireplace, and huge garden for sale
Spacious chain free 4 bed Clayton le Woods bungalow with open plan fitted kitchen and huge garden up for sale
Dream 6 bed, 3 storey Ashton on Ribble home with heated swimming pool, detached garage & games room for sale
Classic 2 bed English cottage in picturesque Walton le Dale with huge garden on the market for bargain price