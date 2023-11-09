Downton Abbey style 5 bed Preston mansion with stunning modern design and sprawling gardens up for sale
On the market for £1.25m with Armitstead Barnett, this breathtaking five-bed Salwick mansion simply has it all: a stunning facade, a gorgeous modern interior, a spacious fitted kitchen, huge bedrooms, and gardens to die for. Take a look around...
Also up for sale locally…
Spectacular detached 4 bed woodland Bamber Bridge home on peaceful cul-de-sac up for sale for attractive price
Ultra luxury 4 bed Fulwood mega home with natural light, modern open plan layout, and huge private garden on the market
Grand 5 bed stone built Goosnargh family home with stunning design and sprawling views on the market