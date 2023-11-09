News you can trust since 1886
Downton Abbey style 5 bed Preston mansion with stunning modern design and sprawling gardens up for sale

This superb mansion is like something straight out of Downton Abbey.
By Jack Marshall
Published 6th Aug 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 08:05 GMT

On the market for £1.25m with Armitstead Barnett, this breathtaking five-bed Salwick mansion simply has it all: a stunning facade, a gorgeous modern interior, a spacious fitted kitchen, huge bedrooms, and gardens to die for. Take a look around...

Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

1. Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo: Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

2. Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo: Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

3. Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo: Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

4. Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo: Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

