Hidden gem 5 bed Goosnargh family home with fitted kitchen and modern landscaped garden on the market
On the market for £450,000 with Go Estate Agency, this spectacular five-bed terraced home in Whittingham is something of a hidden gem, featuring spacious lounges, a modern kitchen, a dining room, a utility room, a ground floor bathroom with shower, a main bedroom with en suite, a garage, and a private enclosed garden. Take a look around...
