Stunning 5 bed detached Preston family home with modern open plan design and massive garden up for sale
What a gorgeous property.
By Jack Marshall
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:45 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 09:09 GMT
On the market for £725,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this stunning five-bed detached Lightfoot Green home is ready made for a family, boasting plenty of space, a modern design, an open plan layout, and a huge garden. Take a look around...
Also be sure not to miss these other homes on the market locally…
Channel 5's 22 Kids & Counting: Historic Lancashire farmhouse bought by Britain's largest family, the Radfords
Idyllic 4 bed Preston countryside home with courtyard, open plan design, and woodland garden on the market
1 / 7