News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

Luxury 5 bed detached Hutton mansion with supreme interior design and magnificent garden up for sale

This large luxurious family home is not only situated on an exclusive development, but is stylish to boot.
By Jack Marshall
Published 30th Aug 2023, 14:19 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 14:20 BST

On the market for £725,000 with Moving Works, this spectacular five-bed detached Hutton home is all about space, style, and modernity, featuring large open-plan spaces, vaulted ceilings, a stunning fitted kitchen, a charming sun room overlooking the gardens, huge bedrooms, and a wonderful patio and garden area. Take a look around...

Also up for sale locally…

Magical rural Chorley stone cottage with log burner, hardwood flooring, and garden courtyard up for sale

Ultra clean cut 4 bed Ribble Valley super home with flawless design, gym, and massive garden up for sale

Complete package of a 4 bed 3 storey Preston family home with modern design and private garden on the market

Historic 5 bed 1800s Chorley mansion with original features, modern interior, and huge garden up for sale

Scarlett Drive, Hutton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

1. Scarlett Drive, Hutton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Scarlett Drive, Hutton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works) Photo: Scarlett Drive, Hutton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Photo Sales
Scarlett Drive, Hutton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

2. Scarlett Drive, Hutton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Scarlett Drive, Hutton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works) Photo: Scarlett Drive, Hutton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Photo Sales
Scarlett Drive, Hutton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

3. Scarlett Drive, Hutton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Scarlett Drive, Hutton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works) Photo: Scarlett Drive, Hutton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Photo Sales
Scarlett Drive, Hutton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

4. Scarlett Drive, Hutton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Scarlett Drive, Hutton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works) Photo: Scarlett Drive, Hutton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page