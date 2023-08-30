Luxury 5 bed detached Hutton mansion with supreme interior design and magnificent garden up for sale
On the market for £725,000 with Moving Works, this spectacular five-bed detached Hutton home is all about space, style, and modernity, featuring large open-plan spaces, vaulted ceilings, a stunning fitted kitchen, a charming sun room overlooking the gardens, huge bedrooms, and a wonderful patio and garden area. Take a look around...
