Top 10 Lancashire areas with biggest house price decreases including Preston, Longridge & Burnley

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 20:27 BST

These are the areas which have seen the biggest proportional price decreases over the past 12 months.

After a new report ranked all neighbourhoods in Lancashire based on their potential price growth, the county’s top 10 areas which have seen the biggest proportional price decreases over the past 12 months has been revealed.

The data comes off the back of Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance creating their House Growth Report, which ranks neighbourhoods in Lancashire based on their house price percentage change from March 2023 to March 2024.

Here are the top 10 areas which experienced the biggest proportional house price decreases in Lancashire...

Area: Lea & Marina Local Authority: Preston Property Prices (March 2023): £230,000 Property Prices (March 2024): £175,000 Percentage Decrease (March 2023/March 2024): 23.9%

1. Lea & Marina

Area: Pilling, Great Eccleston & Inskip Local Authority: Wyre Property Prices (March 2023): £310,000 Property Prices (March 2024): £240,000 Percentage Decrease (March 2023/March 2024): 22.6%

2. Pilling, Great Eccleston & Inskip

Area: Helmshore Local Authority: Rossendale Property Prices (March 2023): £265,000 Property Prices (March 2024): £210,000 Percentage Decrease (March 2023/March 2024): 20.8%

3. Helmshore

Area: Bacup Local Authority: Rossendale Property Prices (March 2023): £170,000 Property Prices (March 2024): £135,000 Percentage Decrease (March 2023/March 2024): 20.6%

4. Bacup

