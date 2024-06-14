On the market for £625,000 with Armitstead Barnett, this four-bed detached Longridge barn conversion is a truly lovely home, featuring an entrance hall, spacious kitchen diner with stone walls and breakfast bar, a family lounge with wood-burner and beams, a dining area, a utility room, a home study, a main bedroom with fitted wardrobes and an en suite, and stunning gardens with mature trees, patio areas, and incredible views.
As the estate agents say: “In an elevated position, this gorgeous barn conversion offers fabulous views!”
