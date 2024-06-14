This majestic 4-bed Longridge barn conversion for sale has some of the best country views I've ever seen

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 14th Jun 2024, 10:48 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 08:35 BST

Sitting in a hamlet of three other similarly quaint and charming properties, this home is a sight for sore eyes.

On the market for £625,000 with Armitstead Barnett, this four-bed detached Longridge barn conversion is a truly lovely home, featuring an entrance hall, spacious kitchen diner with stone walls and breakfast bar, a family lounge with wood-burner and beams, a dining area, a utility room, a home study, a main bedroom with fitted wardrobes and an en suite, and stunning gardens with mature trees, patio areas, and incredible views.

As the estate agents say: “In an elevated position, this gorgeous barn conversion offers fabulous views!”

Take a look around...

1. Four Acre Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Four Acre Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

2. Four Acre Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Four Acre Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

3. Four Acre Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Four Acre Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

4. Four Acre Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Four Acre Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

News you can trust since 1886
