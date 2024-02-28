On the market for £495,000 with Kingswood, this five-bed detached Grimsargh home is as spacious as it is grand, featuring two reception rooms, a modern fitted kitchen, large bedrooms, and a huge private rear garden. Take a look around...
Still on the hunt for that perfect home? Check out these other recent homes on the market locally...
Tranquil detached 4 bed Kirkham mansion with modern design, landscaped gardens & pizza oven for sale
Deluxe 4 bed Whittle le Woods home on exclusive development with modern design & huge garden on the market
Ultra modern chalet style 4 bed Clayton le Woods family home with open plan design & large garden up for sale