Supreme luxury 5 bed detached Grimsargh family house with stunning design & massive private garden up for sale

This is a seriously luxury property.
By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Sep 2023, 14:56 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 15:19 GMT

On the market for £495,000 with Kingswood, this five-bed detached Grimsargh home is as spacious as it is grand, featuring two reception rooms, a modern fitted kitchen, large bedrooms, and a huge private rear garden. Take a look around...

Crofts Drive, Lancashire, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

1. Crofts Drive, Lancashire, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Crofts Drive, Lancashire, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Crofts Drive, Lancashire, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Crofts Drive, Lancashire, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

2. Crofts Drive, Lancashire, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Crofts Drive, Lancashire, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Crofts Drive, Lancashire, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Crofts Drive, Lancashire, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

3. Crofts Drive, Lancashire, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Crofts Drive, Lancashire, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Crofts Drive, Lancashire, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Crofts Drive, Lancashire, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

4. Crofts Drive, Lancashire, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Crofts Drive, Lancashire, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Crofts Drive, Lancashire, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

