News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Stunning 4 bed million pound Ribble Valley mansion with brand new detached man cave on the market

Acorn Barn is comfortably one of the Ribble Valley's finest home, boasting not only an expansive family home but immense potential to develop further.

By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Dec 2023, 12:56 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 09:15 GMT

On the market for £1.3m with Fine & Country, this astonishing countryside home lies near the village of Ribchester, and features a welcoming entrance hall, a large family lounge, a modern fitted kitchen, a dining room, further sitting rooms, a home office, a utility room, spacious bedrooms including a main with en suite, sprawling formal gardens, and a recently-constructed garage/man-cave, which has its own underfloor hearing and living facilities. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally...

Ultra luxury 4 bed Fulwood family home with deluxe modern open plan layout & huge private garden on the market

Dream 6 bed, 3 storey Ashton on Ribble home with heated swimming pool, detached garage & games room for sale

Chain free 5 bed detached Leyland family home with modern open plan design and huge garden up for sale

Massive detached 3 bed Ashton family home with quirky colourful design and front & rear gardens up for sale

1. Ribchester Road, Clayton Le Dale, Blackburn, Lancashire, BB1 (Credit: Fine & Country)

Photo Sales

2. Ribchester Road, Clayton Le Dale, Blackburn, Lancashire, BB1 (Credit: Fine & Country)

Photo Sales

3. Ribchester Road, Clayton Le Dale, Blackburn, Lancashire, BB1 (Credit: Fine & Country)

Photo Sales

4. Ribchester Road, Clayton Le Dale, Blackburn, Lancashire, BB1 (Credit: Fine & Country)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyHousing marketLancashireMoney