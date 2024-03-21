On the market for £780,000 with Fine & Country, this four-bed detached Bilsborrow cottage is a superb family home set in a magnificent rural location. Featuring approximately 1.5 acres of gardens, the property dates back to 1827 and features a number of original characteristics, fantastic river views, spacious living areas, a detached two-floor oak building in the garden, and oodles of space. Take a look around...