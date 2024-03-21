On the market for £780,000 with Fine & Country, this four-bed detached Bilsborrow cottage is a superb family home set in a magnificent rural location. Featuring approximately 1.5 acres of gardens, the property dates back to 1827 and features a number of original characteristics, fantastic river views, spacious living areas, a detached two-floor oak building in the garden, and oodles of space. Take a look around...
Get a personalised round-up, as well as breaking news, when you sign up to the LEP’s free daily emails.
Also on the market locally for those still house-hunting...
Refurbished 3 bed Whittle le Woods cottage with surprisingly spacious design & modern fitted kitchen for sale
Imposing 7 bed cul de sac Kirkham family home with open plan design & magical private garden on the market
Luxury 4 bed Leyland mansion with home office, cinema, poker table, games room & uber modern design for sale
Large and spacious 3 bed semi detached Leyland family home with modern design & huge gardens on the market
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.