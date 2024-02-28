News you can trust since 1886
Supreme 4 bed Leyland family home with massive garden full of potential on the market for reduced price

While it may require some updating and TLC, this wonderful home is located on the much sought-after Worden Park estate.
By Jack Marshall
Published 17th Oct 2023, 08:37 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 11:15 GMT

On the market for £325,000 with eXp UK, this four-bed Leyland home features a generous plot and spacious interior, offering potential owners to really put their own stamp on the place and make it there own. Take a look around...

Bleasdale Close, Leyland, PR25 3JQ (Credit: eXp UK)

Bleasdale Close, Leyland, PR25 3JQ

Bleasdale Close, Leyland, PR25 3JQ

Bleasdale Close, Leyland, PR25 3JQ (Credit: eXp UK)

Bleasdale Close, Leyland, PR25 3JQ

Bleasdale Close, Leyland, PR25 3JQ

Bleasdale Close, Leyland, PR25 3JQ (Credit: eXp UK)

Bleasdale Close, Leyland, PR25 3JQ

Bleasdale Close, Leyland, PR25 3JQ

Bleasdale Close, Leyland, PR25 3JQ (Credit: eXp UK)

Bleasdale Close, Leyland, PR25 3JQ

Bleasdale Close, Leyland, PR25 3JQ

