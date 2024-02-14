Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this recently-upgraded family home is clean-cut and slick in every way, featuring a truly lovely interior design, a modern fitted kitchen, spacious bedrooms throughout, and a spectacular garden. It’s on the market for offers in excess of £270,000 with Ben Rose, so take a look around...
