On the market for £439,995 with Ben Rose Estate Agents, this beautiful, three-bedroom stone cottage is located in the highly sought-after village of Brindle and features a cosy lounge with log burner, a country-style kitchen diner, a large study, exposed stone, a rustic main bedroom, a well-maintained front lawn, and a convenient raised terrace with ample space for a shed to the rear,