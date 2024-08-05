Spectacular detached Leyland corner plot bungalow on quiet cul de sac with Love Island style garden for sale

That garden looks like something out of Love Island!

On the market for £299,995 with Home Truths, this state-of-the-art modern, 3 bed, detached Leyland bungalow is the dictionary definition of a modern and spacious family home, featuring an innovative and open plan layout, slick finish throughout, spacious bedrooms, fitted kitchen, and gorgeous landscaped garden.

As the estate agents say: “[This is a] striking, immaculate, first class detached true bungalow on a substantial corner plot on a quiet cul de sac.”

