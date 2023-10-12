News you can trust since 1886
Renovated 3 bed Whittle le Woods cottage with spacious interior and modern fitted kitchen up for sale

This would be an ideal home for a family.
By Jack Marshall
Published 12th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £229,995 with Ben Rose, this lovely three-bed Whittle-le-Woods home is an immediate charmer, offering space, style, and that classic cottage home feel. Take a look around...

Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

