Renovated 3 bed Whittle le Woods cottage with spacious interior and modern fitted kitchen up for sale
On the market for offers in excess of £229,995 with Ben Rose, this lovely three-bed Whittle-le-Woods home is an immediate charmer, offering space, style, and that classic cottage home feel. Take a look around...
