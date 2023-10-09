‘Perfect family home’: 4 bed semi-detached city centre property near Preston Golf Club on the market for bargain price
On the market for 199,950 with Dewhurst Homes, this four-bed semi-detached Preston city centre home not only has it all in terms of modern living spaces, a fitted kitchen, and spacious bedrooms, but could also be yours for less than £200k. Take a look around...
