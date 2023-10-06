News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
M6 reopens after crash shuts motorway
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Perfect for a growing family: modern 3 bed High Walton home with conservatory, fitted kitchen, and large garden up for sale

This property is made for a young family.
By Jack Marshall
Published 6th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for £190,000 with Reeds Rains, this quirky three-bed semi-detached Higher Walton family property is ready-made for a growing family, featuring a modern and recently-refurbished interior design, a fitted kitchen with dining area, a spacious conservatory, large bedrooms, and a lovely private rear garden. Take a look around...

Still looking for the perfect house? Check out these local properties…

Full of potential: 3 bed Lostock Hall family home in need of renovation on the market for bargain cut price

Unique 4 bed Whittle le Woods family home with quirky design, modern finish, and huge landscaped garden up for sale

Complete package: 4 bed Fulwood family home with ultra modern interior and private landscaped garden for sale

Bannister Hall Crescent, Higher Walton, Preston, Lancashire, PR5 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

1. Bannister Hall Crescent, Higher Walton, Preston, Lancashire, PR5 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

Bannister Hall Crescent, Higher Walton, Preston, Lancashire, PR5 (Credit: Reeds Rains) Photo: Bannister Hall Crescent, Higher Walton, Preston, Lancashire, PR5 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

Photo Sales
Bannister Hall Crescent, Higher Walton, Preston, Lancashire, PR5 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

2. Bannister Hall Crescent, Higher Walton, Preston, Lancashire, PR5 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

Bannister Hall Crescent, Higher Walton, Preston, Lancashire, PR5 (Credit: Reeds Rains) Photo: Bannister Hall Crescent, Higher Walton, Preston, Lancashire, PR5 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

Photo Sales
Bannister Hall Crescent, Higher Walton, Preston, Lancashire, PR5 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

3. Bannister Hall Crescent, Higher Walton, Preston, Lancashire, PR5 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

Bannister Hall Crescent, Higher Walton, Preston, Lancashire, PR5 (Credit: Reeds Rains) Photo: Bannister Hall Crescent, Higher Walton, Preston, Lancashire, PR5 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

Photo Sales
Bannister Hall Crescent, Higher Walton, Preston, Lancashire, PR5 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

4. Bannister Hall Crescent, Higher Walton, Preston, Lancashire, PR5 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

Bannister Hall Crescent, Higher Walton, Preston, Lancashire, PR5 (Credit: Reeds Rains) Photo: Bannister Hall Crescent, Higher Walton, Preston, Lancashire, PR5 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Reeds RainsFulwood