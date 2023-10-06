Perfect for a growing family: modern 3 bed High Walton home with conservatory, fitted kitchen, and large garden up for sale
On the market for £190,000 with Reeds Rains, this quirky three-bed semi-detached Higher Walton family property is ready-made for a growing family, featuring a modern and recently-refurbished interior design, a fitted kitchen with dining area, a spacious conservatory, large bedrooms, and a lovely private rear garden. Take a look around...
Still looking for the perfect house? Check out these local properties…
Full of potential: 3 bed Lostock Hall family home in need of renovation on the market for bargain cut price
Unique 4 bed Whittle le Woods family home with quirky design, modern finish, and huge landscaped garden up for sale
Complete package: 4 bed Fulwood family home with ultra modern interior and private landscaped garden for sale