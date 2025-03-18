Quirky & unique 6 bed Blackpool Promenade home on the market chain free with slashed price tag

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 18th Mar 2025, 15:54 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 16:01 BST

Sitting right on the seafront with absolutely incredible views, this place is truly special and unique.

On the market for £375,000 with The Square Room and reduced by £25k, this beautifully-presented and spacious Blackpool home is a sight to behold.

A six-bed family home, the property also boasts en suites off all bedrooms to go along with the extremely spacious interior.

There aren’t many places quite like this! Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

