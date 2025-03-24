The Holiday Homes of the Year invite Brits to experience the UK at its best and most inspiring, highlighting homes and hosts that are creating unforgettable stays for families and groups of friends.

This year’s standout holiday homes range include a colourful beach house, a striking manor house on a private island, and a romantic 16th century castle in Scotland. Plus, representing the North West with aplomb, two spectacular properties in Lancashire made it onto the list.

“Hermitage House is a unique home located on a private island that offers an unforgettable experience. Before even stepping foot onto the private island, guests will be captivated by the breathtaking views of the River Lune, with the charming Otter Island visible from most rooms.

“Hermitage House leaves no stone unturned in providing entertainment, with luxurious amenities including a games room, a casino and even a private hair salon. Unwind and rejuvenate in the private spa, hot tub, and sauna. Movie nights are a must in the private cinema, offering a perfect way to end a day of exploring the beautiful surroundings.

“Every year, Vrbo Holiday Homes of the Year inspire travellers to book their next family holiday, and the 2025 collection is no different,” said Larry Plawsky, General Manager of Vrbo. “The holiday homes on this year’s list reflect the places with amazing guest ratings, experienced and dedicated hosts, and stunning spaces that offer the most requested amenities on Vrbo from private pools to fully equipped entertainment rooms.”

“Vrbo hosts are ultimately the key to making a traveller’s holiday one to remember. Premier Hosts in particular are known to go above and beyond to offer exceptional, reliable and relaxing guest experiences,” said Tim Rosolio, vice president of Partner Success for Vrbo. “With our rigorous Premier Host badging, we’re sending a clear and compelling trust signal to travellers about where to find the best and consistent experiences on Vrbo.”

Take a look around Hermitage House below...

