Some of the quickest areas to sell a property at the moment include Preston (PR4), Preston (PR1), and Leyland (PR25), with professional house buying firm Property Solvers’ speed of sale tool revealing that it takes an average of 18.38 weeks to sell a property across the town.

Updated monthly, the latest dataset analysed over 553 property sales across the region between March 2023 and March 2024. The statistics track the moment a property is listed on the UK’s leading property portals to the point it’s marked as officially ‘sold’ at the HM Land Registry.

“Whilst we’re starting to see some noticeable improvements into 2024, the continued pressures on the mortgage sector and buyers' ability to secure the right kind of finance has resulted in delays with sales completing,” said Ruban Selvanayagam of Property Solvers. “Combined with the recognised ‘snail pace’ nature of the conveyancing process, it’s likely that these trends are likely to remain for some time.”

1 . Preston PR4 Preston PR4 (Becconsall, Catforth, Clifton, Cottam, Eaves, Elswick, Freckleton, Hesketh Bank, Hutton, Inskip, Kirkham, Lea Town, Longton, Much Hoole, New Longton, Newton, Tarleton, Thistleton, Treales, Roseacre and Wharles, Walmer Bridge, Warton, Wesham, Woodplumpton, Wrea Green), 120 days to sell, 75 properties

2 . Preston PR1 Preston PR1 (City Centre, Avenham, Broadgate, Deepdale, Fishwick, St. Matthew's, Penwortham), 121 days to sell, 50 properties

3 . Leyland PR25 Leyland PR25 (Leyland, Clayton-le-Woods, Cuerden, Farington), 124 days to sell, 35 properties

4 . Leyland PR26 Leyland PR26 (Leyland, Bretherton, Croston, Farington Moss, Moss Side, Ulnes Walton), 124 days to sell, 17 properties