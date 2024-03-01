On the market for £1.795m with Armitstead Barnett, this astonishing six-bed Catterall mansion is countryside living at its zenith. Take a look around...
Still looking for the perfect forever home? Check out these other homes on the market...
Tranquil detached 4 bed Kirkham mansion with modern design, landscaped gardens & pizza oven for sale
Ultra modern chalet style 4 bed Clayton le Woods family home with open plan design & large garden up for sale
Sleek and stylish 4 bed Walton le Dale family home with uber spacious design and private garden for sale
1 / 3