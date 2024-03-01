News you can trust since 1886
Picture perfect 6 bed Preston country mansion with modern open plan design and outdoor swimming pool for sale

This is one of the most magnificent homes on the market.
By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Mar 2023, 10:40 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 14:13 GMT

On the market for £1.795m with Armitstead Barnett, this astonishing six-bed Catterall mansion is countryside living at its zenith. Take a look around...

1. Catterall

Armitstead Barnett Photo: Armitstead Barnett

2. Catterall

Armitstead Barnett Photo: Armitstead Barnett

3. Catterall

Armitstead Barnett Photo: Armitstead Barnett

4. Catterall

Armitstead Barnett Photo: Armitstead Barnett

