Peaceful detached 4 bed Kirkham mansion with modern design, landscaped gardens, and pizza oven on the market

Named Apple Cross, this property is a stunner.
By Jack Marshall
Published 8th Sep 2023, 09:38 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 08:41 GMT

On the market for £650,000 with Unique Estate Agency, this gorgeous bucolic four-bed detached Kirkham home dates back to the 1960s but is the peak of modern living, featuring electric gates and a sweeping driveway, a huge and spacious interior, and mature tiered landscaped gardens with a pergola and a pizza oven. Take a look around...

New Hey Lane, Newton, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

