Published 11th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

This beautifully extended three-bedroom semi-detached house is on Blackpool Road in Ashton.

It offers a blend of modern open-plan living and traditional charm and has been thoughtfully designed to suit growing families.

The home is ideally located close to a wealth of local amenities including excellent schools, shops, and leisure facilities, while also benefiting from strong transport links.

Preston city centre is just a short drive away, with access to the M6 and M55 motorways nearby, as well as convenient bus routes and Preston train station offering excellent connections to surrounding towns and cities.

