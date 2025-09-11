It offers a blend of modern open-plan living and traditional charm and has been thoughtfully designed to suit growing families.
The home is ideally located close to a wealth of local amenities including excellent schools, shops, and leisure facilities, while also benefiting from strong transport links.
Preston city centre is just a short drive away, with access to the M6 and M55 motorways nearby, as well as convenient bus routes and Preston train station offering excellent connections to surrounding towns and cities.
ICYMI: Amazing high spec 4 bed home for sale in Preston's Ribbleton area is a peaceful retreat with a huge garden
Stand-out 4 bed house for sale in Preston's Ashton area combines Victorian charm with modern elegence