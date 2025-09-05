Whether you're looking to establish a care facility, children's home, supported living residence, or simply create a spacious family home with separate accommodation for managers or extended family, this property is ideally suited.

The property boasts an impressive layout with the potential to be divided into two self-contained halves, each with its own private entrance-perfect for multi-occupancy or commercial use.

The home comprises eight spacious bedrooms, seven bathrooms (five of which are en-suite), and seven generous reception rooms, offering ample space for both communal living and private retreats.

A long private driveway with shared access leads up to the property, where you'll also find off-road parking and an electric vehicle charging point for modern convenience.

It has been reduced to offers over £899,000. Take a tour...

1 . Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble Howick Park Place, Penwortham | Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble Photo Sales

2 . Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble Howick Park Place, Penwortham | Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble Photo Sales

3 . Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble Howick Park Place, Penwortham | Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble Photo Sales

4 . Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble Howick Park Place, Penwortham | Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble Photo Sales