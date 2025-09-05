8 bedroomed Penwortham house in Preston oozes potential and the price has been slashed too

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 5th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

This exceptional and versatile 8 bedroom property in Penwortham has so much potential.

Whether you're looking to establish a care facility, children's home, supported living residence, or simply create a spacious family home with separate accommodation for managers or extended family, this property is ideally suited.

The property boasts an impressive layout with the potential to be divided into two self-contained halves, each with its own private entrance-perfect for multi-occupancy or commercial use.

The home comprises eight spacious bedrooms, seven bathrooms (five of which are en-suite), and seven generous reception rooms, offering ample space for both communal living and private retreats.

A long private driveway with shared access leads up to the property, where you'll also find off-road parking and an electric vehicle charging point for modern convenience.

It has been reduced to offers over £899,000. Take a tour...

Howick Park Place, Penwortham

Howick Park Place, Penwortham | Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble

Howick Park Place, Penwortham

Howick Park Place, Penwortham | Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble

Howick Park Place, Penwortham

Howick Park Place, Penwortham | Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble

Howick Park Place, Penwortham

Howick Park Place, Penwortham | Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble

