This detached house boasts four spacious bedrooms, perfect for a growing family or those in need of extra space.

This beautiful property has four reception rooms, offering plenty of flexibility to create the perfect living space to suit your needs.

This property is of high specification, ensuring that every detail has been carefully considered to provide a luxurious living experience.

The prime location of Woodlands Avenue offers a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life, while still being conveniently located near amenities and transport links.

One of the standout features of this property is the huge garden, providing ample space for outdoor activities, gardening, or simply enjoying the fresh air.

Imagine hosting summer barbecues or relaxing in your own private oasis right in your backyard.

It’s on the market for £450,000 with Guildhall Residential Sales, Preston

