Stand-out 4 bed house for sale in Preston's Ashton area combines Victorian charm with modern elegence

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 11th Aug 2025, 11:58 BST

This stand-out property oozes charm and character.

It’s an exquisite Victorian semi-detached property in Victoria Parade which offers a rare blend of period charm and modern luxury, finished to an impeccable standard throughout.

Every room showcases thoughtful design and character details, creating a warm and elegant home ideal for modern living - including a private cinema room.

This property is a true gem - combining classic Victorian elegance with tasteful modern upgrades.

It’s on the market for £365,00 with Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble

ICYMI: Room With A View: Three-Storey Living With Gorgeous Lancashire Scenery

This 5 bed Lancashire property with a gym and sunny garden room is a must see

I could live in this garden! Stunning 4 bed Leyland family home for sale at snap up price

Quaint and extended

1. Victoria Parade, Ashton

Quaint and extended | Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble

Photo Sales
Cosy lounge

2. Victoria Parade, Ashton

Cosy lounge | Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble

Photo Sales
Open fireplace

3. Victoria Parade, Ashton

Open fireplace | Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble

Photo Sales
The dining room

4. Victoria Parade, Ashton

The dining room | Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:VictorianPrestonAshtonPropertyFamily
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice