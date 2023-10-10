Modern 4 bed Broughton mansion with sleek open-plan design, home bar, games room, gym, and huge garden up for sale
On the market for offers in excess of £1.1m with Michael Bailey, this superb fur-bed detached Broughton mansion is a picture of modern day architectural perfection, featuring masses of space and style, huge bedrooms, a home bar, a gym, a games room, and a truly spectacular garden. Take a look around...
Also on the market locally…
For sale: 27 pictures of the modern 4 bed detached Preston city centre home with huge kitchen, master bed walk-in wardrobe, and garden annexe
Magical 4 bed detached Lancashire countryside cottage with classic interior and sprawling garden on the market
Huge detached 3 bed Kirkham family home with ultra modern open plan design on the market