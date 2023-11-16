News you can trust since 1886
Massive 4 bed detached Longton family home with stunning modern design and south facing garden up for sale

This wonderful home is described as a ‘beautiful family home in a private setting in the heart of Longton’.
By Jack Marshall
Published 19th Sep 2023, 10:30 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 11:28 GMT

On the market for £575,000 with Strike, this huge four-bed detached Longton home has everything you could want from a modern property, including an open-plan contemporary fitted living kitchen, a luxurious bathroom and en suite, and a large south-facing rear garden. Take a look around...

School Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Strike)

