Massive 4 bed detached Longton family home with stunning modern design and south facing garden up for sale
On the market for £575,000 with Strike, this huge four-bed detached Longton home has everything you could want from a modern property, including an open-plan contemporary fitted living kitchen, a luxurious bathroom and en suite, and a large south-facing rear garden. Take a look around...
Also on the market locally…
Downton Abbey style 5 bed Preston mansion with stunning modern design and sprawling gardens up for sale
Tranquil and secluded 4 bed Preston countryside home with slick design and spacious private garden for sale
Uber exclusive 4 bed Ribbleton mansion with stunning modern design and detached garden annexe up for sale