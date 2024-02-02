On the market for offers in excess of £1.1m with Michael Bailey, this superb fur-bed detached Broughton mansion is a picture of modern day architectural perfection, featuring masses of space and style, huge bedrooms, a home bar, a gym, a games room, and a truly spectacular garden. Take a look around...
Charming 3 storey Longridge cottage with fitted kitchen and private garden on the market for bargain price
Dream 3 bed Leyland family home with detached garage, modern fitted kitchen, sun room & large garden for sale
Tranquil and secluded 4 bed Preston countryside home with slick design and spacious private garden for sale