Modern 4 bed Broughton mansion with open-plan design, home bar, games room, gym, and huge garden up for sale

What a home.
By Jack Marshall
Published 10th Oct 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 14:36 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £1.1m with Michael Bailey, this superb fur-bed detached Broughton mansion is a picture of modern day architectural perfection, featuring masses of space and style, huge bedrooms, a home bar, a gym, a games room, and a truly spectacular garden. Take a look around...

St. Johns Court, Broughton, Preston, PR3 5LG (Credit: Michael Bailey)

St. Johns Court, Broughton, Preston, PR3 5LG (Credit: Michael Bailey)

St. Johns Court, Broughton, Preston, PR3 5LG (Credit: Michael Bailey)

St. Johns Court, Broughton, Preston, PR3 5LG (Credit: Michael Bailey)

St. Johns Court, Broughton, Preston, PR3 5LG (Credit: Michael Bailey)

St. Johns Court, Broughton, Preston, PR3 5LG (Credit: Michael Bailey)

St. Johns Court, Broughton, Preston, PR3 5LG (Credit: Michael Bailey)

St. Johns Court, Broughton, Preston, PR3 5LG (Credit: Michael Bailey)

St. Johns Court, Broughton, Preston, PR3 5LG (Credit: Michael Bailey)

St. Johns Court, Broughton, Preston, PR3 5LG (Credit: Michael Bailey)

St. Johns Court, Broughton, Preston, PR3 5LG (Credit: Michael Bailey)

St. Johns Court, Broughton, Preston, PR3 5LG (Credit: Michael Bailey)

