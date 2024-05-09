Mind-blowing space-age 5-bed detached Catforth new build home with flawless design & massive garden for sale

By Jack Marshall
Published 9th May 2024, 15:15 BST

This new property is absolutely glorious.

On the market for £850,000 with Armitstead Barnett, this 5-bed detached Catforth super-home features a contemporary design, a bespoke designer kitchen with central island unit and breakfast bar, a stunning lounge with lovely views, a sunroom and utility room, a main bedroom with e suite, and a massive garden with raised beds and a porcelain tiled pathway.

Take a look around...

