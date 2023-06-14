Million-pound modern Fulwood hillside mansion with pool and sprawling garden hits the market
This home has it all.
By Jack Marshall
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 12:12 BST
From the delectable interior design choices and the modern fitted kitchen, to the pool (complete with hot tub) and the huge bedrooms, this Preston property is a dream inside and out, where you’ll fine a massive private garden with patio and lawns. It’s on the market for £1.3m with Reeds Rains, take a look around.
