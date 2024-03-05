On the market for offers in excess of £850,000 with Lytham Estate Agents, this charming village home simply has it all, from the dream slick finish and modern amenities, to spacious designs and a stunning garden with its own garage and detached annexe. Take a look around...
Check out these other local homes on the market…
Ancient 4 bed Longridge farmhouse in need of renovation with 65 acres of pristine countryside up for sale
Astonishing 4 bed Preston family countryside home with open plan design, gym, and outdoor BBQ kitchen for sale
Dream 4 bed detached Leyland family home with open plan dining kitchen & stunning landscaped garden for sale
Tranquil 3 bed semi detached open-plan Preston family home with extended rear and garden on the market