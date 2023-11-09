News you can trust since 1886
First time buyers’ dream: bargain 3 bed Ashton on Ribble family home with renovated design up for sale

This home would make the dream property for first-time buyers.
By Jack Marshall
Published 9th Nov 2023, 09:19 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 09:19 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £130,000 with eXp UK, this lovely and renovated three-bed terraced home in the heart of Ashton on Ribble is a potential bargain. Take a look around...

Lulworth Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2BE (Credit: eXp UK)

1. Lulworth Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2BE (Credit: eXp UK)

Lulworth Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2BE (Credit: eXp UK) Photo: Lulworth Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2BE (Credit: eXp UK)

Lulworth Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2BE (Credit: eXp UK)

2. Lulworth Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2BE (Credit: eXp UK)

Lulworth Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2BE (Credit: eXp UK) Photo: Lulworth Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2BE (Credit: eXp UK)

Lulworth Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2BE (Credit: eXp UK)

3. Lulworth Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2BE (Credit: eXp UK)

Lulworth Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2BE (Credit: eXp UK) Photo: Lulworth Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2BE (Credit: eXp UK)

Lulworth Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2BE (Credit: eXp UK)

4. Lulworth Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2BE (Credit: eXp UK)

Lulworth Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2BE (Credit: eXp UK) Photo: Lulworth Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2BE (Credit: eXp UK)

